One dead in Lincoln County UTV crash

One person died in a UTV crash outside of Merrill early Sunday Morning.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the 911 call came in at 1:32 a.m. Sunday reporting a UTV crash on Scott Road south of Heldt Street in the Town of Scott.

The driver was said to be trapped and unresponsive.

The 48-year-old man was later pronounced dead.

A male passenger refused medical treatment and left the scene in a private auto.

A preliminary investigation showed the UTV was heading south on Scott Road when it went out of control, hit the ditch and rolled.

Road conditions are believed to have been a factor.