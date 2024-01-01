© 2024 WXPR
Rider hurt in Oneida County motorcycle crash

WXPR | By John Burton
Published January 1, 2024 at 6:40 AM CST
Oneida County Sheriff's Department Facebook

A crash in Oneida County Friday sent a motorcycle rider to the hospital.

 The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says they got a 911 call about 4:30 p.m. Friday, reporting the accident near the intersection of Highway 47 and Grills Landing Road in the Town of Newbold.

The motorcycle had been heading south when a north bound vehicle made a left turn into a private driveway.

As a result, the motorcycle hit the side of a northbound Ford Explorer.

The motorcyclist was flown by helicopter to Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is helping to do an accident reconstruction.

A number of agencies helped at the scene.
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
