Rider hurt in Oneida County motorcycle crash
A crash in Oneida County Friday sent a motorcycle rider to the hospital.
The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says they got a 911 call about 4:30 p.m. Friday, reporting the accident near the intersection of Highway 47 and Grills Landing Road in the Town of Newbold.
The motorcycle had been heading south when a north bound vehicle made a left turn into a private driveway.
As a result, the motorcycle hit the side of a northbound Ford Explorer.
The motorcyclist was flown by helicopter to Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
The Wisconsin State Patrol is helping to do an accident reconstruction.
A number of agencies helped at the scene.