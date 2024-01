A minor earthquake rattled the Mole Lake area Sunday morning.

The United States Geological Survey says the magnitude 2-point-5 quake happened at 7:05 a.m. Sunday, four kilometers Northeast of Mole Lake.

It was reported to be at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The Forest County Sheriff’s Office says they received multiple calls reporting an abnormally excessive shaking or vibration coming from the ground.

There were no reports of damage that we are aware of.