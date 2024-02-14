© 2024 WXPR
Fire damages American Legion post in Lake Tomahawk

WXPR | By Brad Hanson WAOW Television
Published February 14, 2024 at 6:48 AM CST
Fire at Lake Tomahawk American Legion post
Steve Woller
/
WAOW Television
Fire at Lake Tomahawk American Legion post

A fire in the basement of American Legion Post 318 left fire, smoke and water damage to the building, Lake Tomahawk's Fire Chief said.

Chief Billy Kuckkahn said the call for the fire came in at 12:46 Tuesday afternoon.

The Post is close to the fire department, so Kuckkahn said the response was swift, and they were able to put the fire out fast.

He said they believe the fire originated in the furnace room in the basement of the post. He said they were doing some remodeling down there and will likely have to redo much of the work that had already been done.

No injuries were reported as the building was empty when the fire happened.
Brad Hanson WAOW Television
