One dead following a UTV crash in Oneida County

One person is dead following a UTV accident in the Town of Newbold.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office got a report of the accident at 1:18 p.m. Tuesday.

It happened on private property off of Forest Lane in the Town of Newbold.

The caller said the rider had stuck a tree and did not have a pulse, and was not breathing.

When help arrived, it was determined that the operator was deceased.

The accident is still under investigation.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Oneida County Medical Examiner’s Office.