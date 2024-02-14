© 2024 WXPR
One dead following a UTV crash in Oneida County

WXPR | By John Burton
Published February 14, 2024 at 7:57 AM CST
Oneida County Sheriff's Department

One person is dead following a UTV accident in the Town of Newbold.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office got a report of the accident at 1:18 p.m. Tuesday.

It happened on private property off of Forest Lane in the Town of Newbold.

The caller said the rider had stuck a tree and did not have a pulse, and was not breathing.

When help arrived, it was determined that the operator was deceased.

The accident is still under investigation.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Oneida County Medical Examiner’s Office.
UTVoneida county sheriff's officeOneida County SheriffTown of NewboldWXPR News
