Body recovered after UTV rider plunges through the ice in Iron County
Searchers have recovered the body of a man who’s UTV broke through the ice on the Turtle Flambeau Flowage.
The Iron County Sheriff’s Office says an emergency call came in Tuesday at 3:38 p.m.
When emergency workers arrived, they learned a 78-year-old man was missing underwater.
A search was started Tuesday but had to be called off because of darkness.
Wednesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m., divers were able to recover the man’s body in about 15 feet of water.
The UTV was later pulled from the water.
A number of agencies helped with the effort.