Body recovered after UTV rider plunges through the ice in Iron County

Searchers have recovered the body of a man who’s UTV broke through the ice on the Turtle Flambeau Flowage.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office says an emergency call came in Tuesday at 3:38 p.m.

When emergency workers arrived, they learned a 78-year-old man was missing underwater.

A search was started Tuesday but had to be called off because of darkness.

Wednesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m., divers were able to recover the man’s body in about 15 feet of water.

The UTV was later pulled from the water.

A number of agencies helped with the effort.