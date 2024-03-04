Man hurt in weekend crash in Lincoln County

A Merrill man was badly hurt in a crash Saturday afternoon northeast of Merrill.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office got word of the single-vehicle crash at 4:16 p.m.

Life saving measures were performed on the driver, a 59-year-old Merrill man, who was airlifted from the scene.

County Road C between Highway 17 and Norwegian road was closed for several hours while the crash was investigated.

The Wisconsin State Patrol was called in to help with a reconstruction of the crash.