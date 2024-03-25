Overnight snow closes many schools

A winter storm warning expires Monday morning, but a big storms system left a lot of snow on the ground.

Snow will be transitioning to rain around mid-morning Monday.

Many school districts in the Northwoods closed as a result of the storm.

A complete list is below.

Rhinelander Schools - Closed

Lakeland Union High School Closed

Arbor Vitae-Woodruff Closed

MHLT - Closed

Lac du Flambeau - Closed

North Lakeland - Closed

Mercer School Closed

Rib Lake - Closed

Stratford Schools Closed

Nativity of Our Lord Catholic School Closed

Phillips – Closed

Rhinelander Head Start – Closed

Zion Lutheran - Closed

Trinity Lutheran Minocqua - Closed

Chequamegon School District Closed

Prentice School District Closed

Gogebic Community College Ironwood Campus - 2 Hour Delay

The Rhinelander District Library is also closed Monday.