Overnight snow closes many schools
A winter storm warning expires Monday morning, but a big storms system left a lot of snow on the ground.
Snow will be transitioning to rain around mid-morning Monday.
Many school districts in the Northwoods closed as a result of the storm.
A complete list is below.
Rhinelander Schools - Closed
Lakeland Union High School Closed
Arbor Vitae-Woodruff Closed
MHLT - Closed
Lac du Flambeau - Closed
North Lakeland - Closed
Mercer School Closed
Rib Lake - Closed
Stratford Schools Closed
Nativity of Our Lord Catholic School Closed
Phillips – Closed
Rhinelander Head Start – Closed
Zion Lutheran - Closed
Trinity Lutheran Minocqua - Closed
Chequamegon School District Closed
Prentice School District Closed
Gogebic Community College Ironwood Campus - 2 Hour Delay
The Rhinelander District Library is also closed Monday.