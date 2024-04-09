Building partially collapses in Antigo

A building partially collapsed in Antigo.

The Antigo Fire Department says the building at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Superior Street was vacant.

No injuries were reported as a result of the partial collapse just after noon Monday.

A small part of the remaining portion of the building was removed due the risk of imminent collapse, and the rest of the building was secured.

Highway 45 in Antigo was temporarily rerouted for safety reasons while work was being carried out.

One southbound lane of Superior Street near the intersection with 5th Avenue will remain closed for safety until further notice.

A number of agencies helped with the effort.