Fire burns a home in Gleason

WXPR | By John Burton
Published April 16, 2024 at 6:27 AM CDT
Fire destroyed a home in the Lincoln County community of Gleason. 

The Town of Russell Fire Department said in a Facebook post it was paged out around 4:00 a.m. Monday.

Crews found a home fully involved in fire.

They fought the fire from the outside, since degradation of the building made it too dangerous to send firefighters inside.

 The person who lived there was not home when the fire broke out, but several pets were killed.

Firefighters were on the scene for four and a half hours.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
