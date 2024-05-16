© 2024 WXPR
Fire training at Central Wisconsin Airport

WXPR | By John Burton
Published May 16, 2024 at 6:57 AM CDT
Image of past airport fire training
Central Wisconsin Airport
Past airport fire training

Emergency workers at Central Wisconsin Airport will practice today for something they hope never happens. 

They’ll be doing ‘live burn’ training exercises at the airport in Mosinee.

Airport rescue personnel and firefighters will practice with live fire using a simulated aircraft fuselage.

The training will be done on the east end of the airport along Highway 153.

There will be noticeable training fires while the exercise is in progress.

Noticeable training fires will primarily be happening between 7:00 am – 9:00 am, and 11:00 am – 3:00 pm.
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
