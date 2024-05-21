Silver alert issued Tuesday for missing Florence County man

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a Florence County man.

The Sheriff's Office says Thomas Vandermuss, 72, has dementia. He was last seen at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 21 at Nose to Tail Animal Hospital where he brought his dog.

According to the Silver Alert, Vandermuss drives a black 2011 GMC Sierra with WI Plate TR6217. He has no phone and no wallet.

It’s not known where he’s headed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence County Sheriff's Office at 715-528-3346.