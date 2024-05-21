© 2024 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Silver alert issued Tuesday for missing Florence County man

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published May 21, 2024 at 2:08 PM CDT
A silver alert has been issued for Thomas Vandermuss, 72.
Florence County Sheriff's Office
A silver alert has been issued for Thomas Vandermuss, 72.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a Florence County man.

The Sheriff's Office says Thomas Vandermuss, 72, has dementia. He was last seen at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 21 at Nose to Tail Animal Hospital where he brought his dog.

Vandermuss drives a black 2011 GMC Sierra with WI Plate TR6217.
Florence County Sheriff's Office
Vandermuss drives a black 2011 GMC Sierra with WI Plate TR6217.

According to the Silver Alert, Vandermuss drives a black 2011 GMC Sierra with WI Plate TR6217. He has no phone and no wallet.

It’s not known where he’s headed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence County Sheriff's Office at 715-528-3346.
Tags
Local News WXPR NewsSilver Alertflorence county
Katie Thoresen
Katie Thoresen is WXPR's News Director/Vice President.
See stories by Katie Thoresen
Up North Updates
* indicates required