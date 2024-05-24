Busy roads and airports expected this Memorial Day weekend

If you plan on taking a road trip this weekend, be prepared to share the road.

AAA projects more than 734,000 people will travel by car over the weekend in Wisconsin. That’s nearly 30,000 more cars on the road than last Memorial Day.

At $3.37 a gallon, Wisconsin’s statewide gas prices average is currently tracking below prices from the same time last year, but average prices across the country, particularly outside of the Midwest, are tracking higher.

This week, the Biden administration announced it will be releasing 1 million barrels of gasoline from reserves to reduce gas prices over the summer months.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be patient and courteous to other drivers.

Most road construction will be on pause but there are lanes closures that could impact travel.

Locally, that includes Highway 55 in Langlade County south of Hollister. In Oneida County, Highway 8 is closed from Highway 17 to County Road P. Traffic is detoured on County P.

You can check your travel route by visiting 511 Wisconsin. You can also get real time travel conditions on the 511 Wisconsin App.

Peak travel times are expected between noon and 7 p.m. Friday, May 24, and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, May 27.

Air Travel is also expected to be up this weekend over the same time last year.

AAA says this will be the most crowded Memorial Day weekend at airports since 2005, when 3.64 million flew for the holiday as the travel industry finally rebounded post 9/11.