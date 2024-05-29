Lincoln County fires Highway Commissioner

Members of the Lincoln County Board are now searching for a new Highway Commissioner after the former position holder, John Hanz, was terminated last week.

Hanz was terminated in a 15-4 vote.

Our news partner WAOW Television spoke with multiple board members who ultimately couldn't say why Hanz was fired, due to the discussion taking part in a closed session. In the meantime, Jason Lemmer will take over as interim Highway Commissioner.

"We are not going to skip a beat, we are going to continue to maintain our roads, and we are going to continue investing in our roads," Jesse Boyd, District 10-County Board Chair said.

According to a 2017 article by the Tomahawk Radio station WJJQ, Lemmer was working as the interim commissioner when Hanz was appointed almost seven years ago.

The search for a new commissioner will have some costs associated, but according to Boyd, the county will not be "financially strapped."