© 2024 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Langlade County Humane Society dealing with an abundance of cats

WXPR | By WAOW Television Wyatt Williams
Published June 17, 2024 at 6:56 AM CDT
Picture of a cat
John Burton
/
WXPR News

The Langlade County Humane Society is asking you for help.

The organization is currently taking care of over 70 cats and counting.

All of their foster homes are completely full as well giving them nowhere to send the cats.

While the group loves to help animals there is only so much they can do with the space available.

Theresa Michels, Manager, of Langlade County Humane Society, said, "Please get your cat spayed and neutered, you know another thing is to have a microchip if they're your cat and they get out, and they come here, lots of the cats aren't microchipped so we don't know who they belong to so they sit here unless somebody calls."

To adopt or foster a cat you can find information on the Langlade County Humane Society's Facebook page.
Tags
Local News Humane SocietycatsWXPR News
WAOW Television Wyatt Williams
See stories by WAOW Television Wyatt Williams
Up North Updates
* indicates required
Related Content