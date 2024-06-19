Motorcycle driver, passenger badly hurt in Lincoln County crash

Two people on a motorcycle suffered serious injuries when a woman pulled out in front of them in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it happened shortly after noon Tuesday at the intersection of County K and County Q in the Town of Scott.

Preliminary investigation showed a Dodge Caravan driven by an 88-year-old Merrill woman pulled out onto Highway K from Highway Q.

A 55-year-old Oklahoma man driving a motorcycle on County K didn’t have enough time to react, and hit the Caravan in the middle of the driver’s side.

The motorcycle driver and a 47-year-old Oklahoma woman on the back of the bike were taken to Aspirus Wausau Hospital, and the driver was then flown to UW Madison Hospital for advanced care.

The driver of the Caravan was taken to Aspirus Merrill Hospital.

A reconstruction of the crash was done by the Wisconsin State Patrol.