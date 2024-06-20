Motorcycle rider killed in crash into utility pole in Portage County

A motorcyclist died after his bike hit a utility pole in Portage County.

The 27-year-old Milladore man was killed early Wednesday morning.

A news release from the Portage County Sheriff’s Office says a call came in just after 1:00 a.m. from a utility worker who was investigating a power outage that began about an hour earlier.

The worker discovered the motorcycle crash along County Highway G in the Town of Carson.

There was an unresponsive man near the crashed motorcycle.

Preliminary investigation showed the motorcycle was heading south on Highway G when it left the road on a curve and hit the utility pole.

The rider was declared dead at the scene.

He hadn’t been wearing a helmet.