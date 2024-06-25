One person injured; severe damage being reported across the Northwoods following early Tuesday morning storm

One person was hurt in the severe storms that rolled through Lincoln County last night.

Damage is being reported across the Northwoods.

The Lincoln County dispatch got a 911 call around 1:20 Tuesday morning.

The caller said a cabin in the Tomahawk area was destroyed by falling trees and a person was stuck inside and injured.

Tomahawk Fire had to cut a path through downed trees for medical first responders to get to the person.

The Sheriff’s Office says five or six structures were damaged in the storm.

There was about a five-acre patch of land that had significant tree damage and “evidence that suggested there may have been rotation.”

Deputies, along with Tomahawk Fire and Ambulance, worked for several hours to clear a path to all cabins to confirm there were no other injured persons.

All information concerning the damaged structures and injured party was passed along to the National Weather Service for their review.

Wisconsin Public Service says it restored power to more than 10,000 homes and businesses after the storm early Tuesday morning.

As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, about 1,900 customers were without electricity.

A few roads in the Town of Schley in Lincoln County are closed because of excessive rainfall:

Jane Spur Road between County Line Road and Schielke Road, in the Town of Schley, is closed due to excessive rainfall that has caused major concerns at the bridge.

Schielke Road between CTH J and Vacheau Road, in the Town of Schley, is closed due to excessive rainfall that has caused major concerns at two culvert crossings.

CTH X between CTH C & Sharptail Drive, in the Town of Schley, is closed due to excessive rainfall that has caused major concerns at the bridge.

The Chequamegon Nicolet National Forest is warning about travel in the Park Falls-Medford District of the forest.

It posted to Facebook saying “all roads that are not paved on the Park Falls-Medford District are soft due to the significant amount of rain these area had and continues to experience.”

The Forest Service is urging people to drive with caution.