Plane goes down in Vilas County

A plane went down in Land O Lakes Sunday, but no serious injuries were reported.

The Vilas County 911 Center received a call at 11:15 am Sunday morning, reporting the airplane crash in the area of CTH B and the Land O Lakes Post Office.

A 67-year-old woman from Watersmeet, Michigan was flying the plane.

The pilot was not hurt, but a passenger did have a minor injury that was treated at the scene.

Investigation is underway as to what caused the crash.

The following agencies assisted at the scene: Land O Lakes Fire Department, Vilas County Emergency Government, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, National Highway Traffic Safety Bureau, Federal Aviation Administration, and the Vilas County Sheriff’s Department.