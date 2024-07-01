© 2024 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Plane goes down in Vilas County

WXPR | By John Burton
Published July 1, 2024 at 6:47 AM CDT

A plane went down in Land O Lakes Sunday, but no serious injuries were reported.

The Vilas County 911 Center received a call at 11:15 am Sunday morning, reporting the airplane crash in the area of CTH B and the Land O Lakes Post Office.

A 67-year-old woman from Watersmeet, Michigan was flying the plane.

The pilot was not hurt, but a passenger did have a minor injury that was treated at the scene.

Investigation is underway as to what caused the crash.

The following agencies assisted at the scene: Land O Lakes Fire Department, Vilas County Emergency Government, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, National Highway Traffic Safety Bureau, Federal Aviation Administration, and the Vilas County Sheriff’s Department.
Tags
Local News Vilas County SheriffVilas County Sheriff's OfficePlane CrashWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
Up North Updates
* indicates required