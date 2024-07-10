© 2024 WXPR
Search for missing person in Vilas County

WXPR | By John Burton
Published July 10, 2024 at 8:26 AM CDT

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office asks people to stay away from the Tara Lila Section 9 trail system as they look for a missing person.

There is no danger to the public, but they want to keep any human odor away from the area so the search dogs can work as they are supposed to.

Anyone in the area will see a large presence of emergency personnel as they have a large area to search through.

The Tara Lila Section 9 trail system will be closed today as the search goes on.

Out of respect for the family and searchers, please avoid the area.
