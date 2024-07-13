Town of Hazelhurst crash kills two people

A three-vehicle crash in the Town of Hazelhurst killed two people.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says they got word of the crash around 2:26 P.M. Friday afternoon.

It happened on Highway 51 near South Blue Lake Road.

Both people killed had been in a northbound vehicle which was stopped while waiting to turn into a private driveway.

Their vehicle was rear ended and pushed into the southbound lane, where it was hit by a third vehicle.

In addition to the two people killed, a third person was injured and taken to a medical facility.

Highway 51 was closed for a time Friday afternoon while a crash reconstruction was done.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Oneida County Medical Examiner’s Office, Woodruff Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Minocqua Fire Department, Cassian Fire Department, Hazlehurst Fire Department, Oneida County Ambulances, and Oneida County Highway Department.

The crash remains under investigation.