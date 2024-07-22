Arbor Vitae fire does an estimated $400,000 in damage

A fire in Arbor Vitae caused an estimated $400,000 dollars in damage.

Arbor Vitae Fire-Rescue got the call of a fully involved structure fire at 6:41 p.m. Sunday evening.

Firefighters got to 11107 Kern Lane in about seven minutes and found a 40 foot by 80 foot steel storage building going up in flames.

Several vehicles near the building were also involved, and numerous small explosions were reported.

Traffic on Highway 51 was reduced to two lanes while the firefighting effort was underway.

Due to the nature of the fire, the Incident Commander requested a Mutual Aid Box Alarm Request(MABAS) to the 2nd alarm level. This brought fire departments from Woodruff, Minocqua, Hazelhurst, Boulder Junction, St. Germain, Plum Lake, Manitowish Waters, Lake Tomahawk, and Lac du Flambeau to help with the firefighting effort and provide a water supply.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.