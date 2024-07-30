© 2024 WXPR
Rhinelander man victim of Marathon County crash

WXPR | By John Burton
Published July 30, 2024 at 8:58 AM CDT
WAOW Television
/
Facebook

A Rhinelander man has been identified as the person killed in a Marathon County traffic accident .

63-year-old Keith Johnson died in the crash in the Town of Ringle around 11:00 a.m. last Thursday, July 25th.

It happened at the intersection of State Highway 29 and Silk Road.

WAOW Television reported the crash involved a semi-tractor trailer and shut down both lanes of traffic on Highway 29 westbound for hours.

The Marathon County Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating what happened.
