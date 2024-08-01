Crash kills driver in St. Germain

A man died after rolling his car in a high-speed crash in St. Germain.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s office got a 911 call about the crash shortly after midnight Thursday morning.

Deputies determined the man was heading east on Highway 70 at a high rate of speed.

He went through the intersection onto St. Germain Boulevard where he hit a large boulder, causing the vehicle to roll several times.

The man was ejected.

He was taken to Howard Young Health Care in Woodruff, then flown to Aspirus Wausau Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.