Occupants forced out of two apartments after Merrill fire

Several people needed to be treated for smoke inhalation after a fire in Merrill.

On Saturday evening the Merrill Fire Department was dispatched for reported smoke coming from a home on Genesee Street.

Fire and smoke were coming from the first and lower levels of the home when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters from Merrill, with help from several area departments, were able to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to surrounding buildings.

Three people were evaluated for smoke inhalation, 2 being transported to Aspirus Merrill Hospital for further treatment.

The occupants of both apartments in the home have been displaced due to the damage.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.