© 2024 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Occupants forced out of two apartments after Merrill fire

WXPR | By John Burton
Published August 6, 2024 at 6:55 AM CDT
Aftermath of a fire on Genesee Street in Merrill
Merrill Fire Department
/
Facebook
Aftermath of a fire on Genesee Street in Merrill

Several people needed to be treated for smoke inhalation after a fire in Merrill.

On Saturday evening the Merrill Fire Department was dispatched for reported smoke coming from a home on Genesee Street.

Fire and smoke were coming from the first and lower levels of the home when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters from Merrill, with help from several area departments, were able to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to surrounding buildings.

Three people were evaluated for smoke inhalation, 2 being transported to Aspirus Merrill Hospital for further treatment.

The occupants of both apartments in the home have been displaced due to the damage.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.
Tags
Local News Firemerrill fireMerrillWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
Up North Updates
* indicates required