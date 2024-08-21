Bicyclist killed in Minocqua accident

A woman died when her bicycle collided with a vehicle in Minocqua Tuesday afternoon.

Minocqua Police say they responded to a vehicle verses bicycle crash just south of the intersection of US HWY 51 South and Timber Ridge Road around 1:00 p.m.

The bicyclist, 71 -year-old Susan Lynn Kass of Oconomowoc, WI, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Morgan Emily Christianson of Minocqua, was transported to the Howard Young Medical Center for injuries sustained during the crash.

This incident is still under investigation and specific details of the crash are not being released currently. T

he Minocqua Police Department is being assisted in this investigation by the following agencies: Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Minocqua Fire and Rescue, Hazelhurst Fire Department, Oneida County Ambulance Service and the Oneida County Medical Examiner’s Office.