Oneida County crash sends five people to the hospital, and hurts two others

A three-vehicle crash hurt seven people in western Oneida County, sending five of them to the hospital.

The wreck happened just before 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Highway 51 with County Highway K and Swamp Lake Road in the Town of Cassian.

A northbound Chevy Equinox was stopped on Highway 51 waiting to make a turn onto Swamp Lake Road when it was rear ended by a GMC Yukon, and pushed into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

One of the people in the Equinox was med-flighted to Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

A second was taken to a hospital in Tomahawk, and later med-flighted to Wausau.

Two others in the Equinox were taken to area hospitals.

One person in the Yukon also went to the hospital.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Oneida County Ambulance, Cassian Fire Department, Nokomis First Responders and Fire Department, and MEDEVAC helicopter.

