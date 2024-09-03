Separate ATV crashes leave two dead in the Northwoods, including a young child

Separate ATV crashes left two dead in the Northwoods, including a young child.

The child died when an ATV they were on rolled over in Oneida County.

Just after 6:00 p.m. Saturday, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office got a report of an ATV accident off Rueckert Road in the Town of Pelican.

The passengers on the ATV were 9, 7 and 4 years old.

The four-year-old was trapped under the ATV.

Witnesses tried to save the child’s life, however the four-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

A number of agencies provided assistance at the scene of the accident.

In Vilas County, a Portage woman died after being hurt in an ATV crash.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call at 3:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon about the accident on Monheim Road in the Town of Conover.

The caller said the woman had been ejected from the ATV and was unconscious.

The 49-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in Eagle River, then flown to Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office received word Monday morning that the woman had died.