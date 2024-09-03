© 2024 WXPR
Separate ATV crashes leave two dead in the Northwoods, including a young child

WXPR | By John Burton
Published September 3, 2024 at 6:38 AM CDT
Separate ATV crashes left two dead in the Northwoods, including a young child.

The child died when an ATV they were on rolled over in Oneida County.

Just after 6:00 p.m. Saturday, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office got a report of an ATV accident off Rueckert Road in the Town of Pelican.

The passengers on the ATV were 9, 7 and 4 years old.

The four-year-old was trapped under the ATV.

Witnesses tried to save the child’s life, however the four-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

A number of agencies provided assistance at the scene of the accident.

In Vilas County, a Portage woman died after being hurt in an ATV crash.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call at 3:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon about the accident on Monheim Road in the Town of Conover.

The caller said the woman had been ejected from the ATV and was unconscious.

The 49-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in Eagle River, then flown to Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office received word Monday morning that the woman had died.
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
