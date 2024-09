A motorcycle rider died after a crash in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office got word of the crash at 1:23 a.m. Friday morning.

It happened on Spring Creek Drive west of Terry Road in the Town of King.

The 71-year-old rider was on a curve when the bike went onto the shoulder and rolled.

The man was reported to be unresponsive, and later pronounced dead.

Several agencies assisted the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.