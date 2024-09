A Marshfield man died after his motorcycle hit a bear in Lincoln County.

Just before midnight Friday, the Lincoln County 911 Dispatch center got a call reporting the crash on Highway 51.

It happened near mile marker 211 in the Town of Merrill.

Preliminary investigation showed 50-year-old Paul Bohman of Marshfield was riding south when his motorcycle hit a bear.

Bohman was unresponsive after the accident, and later pronounced dead.