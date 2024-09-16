Driver crashes into Ironwood building after fleeing police

A driver landed in the hospital after crashing a truck into a building in Ironwood early Sunday.

Around 2:30 a.m., Hurley Police saw a truck driving at a high rate of speed without its lights on.

Officers turned on their emergency lights, the driver sped up and drove into Ironwood, Michigan.

Police lost the truck on Mcleod Ave, and when checking the area found it had crashed into a building.

Officers were worried about the possibility of the roof collapsing and the driver’s safety, so they asked for more help.

The driver was then stabilized and removed from the truck.

He was taken by ambulance to Aspirus Ironwood hospital, then transferred to another hospital.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor.

The Our Lady of Peace fence, playground equipment, and the building just to the east of the playground, sustained substantial damage.