Power restored in Merrill after demolition project causes problems

A demolition project knocked out power to thousands of people in Merrill.

3,500 Wisconsin Public Service customers in Merrill were without power for part of Tuesday.

Matt Cullen of Wisconsin Public Service says the outage was due to a "demolition project" at the former grain mill in Merrill.

According to Cullen, portions of a grain bin fell onto overhead power lines causing the lights to go out.

He said crews re-routed power around the damage.