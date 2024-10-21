© 2024 WXPR
One killed, two hurt in Vilas County motorcycle collision

WXPR | By John Burton
Published October 21, 2024 at 6:58 AM CDT
Vilas County Sheriff's Department

A head-on crash between two motorcycles in Vilas County killed one person and hurt two others.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office got word of the crash at 8:40 p.m. Friday on County Highway H near Sundance Trail in the Town of Lac du Flambeau.

One of the people who called 911 was an EMT, and was already providing aid when emergency workers arrived.

The two motorcycles, described as dirtbikes, were headed opposite directions on H when they collided.

One person was dead at the scene, and another was taken to Howard Young Medical Center in Woodruff, then flown to Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

A third person was treated for minor injuries at Howard Young.

A number of agencies helped at the scene.

Lac du Flambeau Police and the Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating the crash.
