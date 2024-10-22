Motorcycle rider killed in Wausau crash

A crash involving a motorcycle and a minivan killed a man in Wausau.

Wausau Police say the accident happened Sunday afternoon at 4:23 p.m.

49-year-old Douglas Narlock, who was driving the motorcycle, died in the accident at South 3rd avenue and Rosecrans Street.

A 44-year-old woman on the back of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries and was taken to Wausau Aspirus Hospital.

No one in the minivan was hurt.

The Wausau Police Department Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating.