Two killed in Merrill area crash, third person badly hurt

A crash in the Merrill area killed two people, and badly hurt a third.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Wednesday at 3:46 p.m., near the intersection of Highway 17 and Barnes Creek Avenue in the town of Merrill.

A northbound pickup truck apparently crossed the centerline and hit a southbound SUV.

A second pickup heading south then hit the first pickup.

A 79-year-old woman who had been driving the SUV and an 82-year-old passenger died.

The driver of the pickup that went over the centerline had critical injuries and was taken to Aspirus Wausau hospital. Those injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

The third driver had minor injuries.

Highway 17 was closed for 5.5 hours for the crash investigation and clean-up.

A number of agencies provided assistance.