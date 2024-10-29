Residents okay after fire in the basement of a Merrill duplex

Merrill firefighters were able to knock down a basement fire in a duplex in the city Friday evening.

According to a Facebook Post, firefighters were called to 111 Pier Street in Merrill at 6:51 p.m.

A person living in an upstairs apartment called 911 to say fire and smoke was coming from the basement.

All residents were able to get out safely.

Firefighters put out the fire and used fans to clear the smoke.

Utilities had to be turned off to the lower apartment, but no one had been living there at the time.

Residents of the upstairs apartment were able to return to their residence, so no one was displaced.