Driver arrested after high speed chase through Rhinelander

A driver fled from police responding to a report of a traffic accident in Oneida County Monday.

It started on Highway 17 North at Chick-A-Dee Peek Road.

A caller reported their vehicle had been struck by someone trying to pass in a no-passing zone, and then hit again after they pulled over.

The driver then reportedly tried to start an altercation.

The driver left as deputies were arriving.

A pursuit began with speeds hitting over 100 Miles an hour on Highway 17 North.

The driver got into Rhinelander, blowing through lights and stop signs, and crossing over into the oncoming lane.

A pit maneuver on Highway 8 put the vehicle in the ditch, but the driver drove back out.

Later, an officer rammed the vehicle, but it kept going down County Highway C.

The driver eventually stopped on a logging road and was taken into custody.

Rhinelander Schools were briefly put on an administrative lockdown during the incident.