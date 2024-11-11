High winds lead to power outages in the Northwoods

High winds are leading to power outages.

Gusts as high as 43 miles per hour were reported in Rhinelander and Antigo as of 11:00 a.m. In general across the Northwoods, gusts are between 30 to 45 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service Green Bay told WXPR winds are expected to peak late morning and are expected to lessen and die down by the evening.

Around 11:15 a.m., the Wisconsin Public Service outage map was showing nearly 9,000 customers without power.

Forest and Langlade Counties were seeing the highest number of outages with more than 3,000 customers in each without power.

Xcel Energy was also reporting outages in the Ironwood/Hurley area.

The Wabeno Area School District posted to Facebook saying it was sending kids home due to power outages. It also canceled its Veterans Day program.

On its website, WPS says its working to safely and quickly restore power. It reminds people to stay at least 25 feet away from downed lines and report outages.