Grant funding will improve emergency communications in Lincoln County

A grant of more than $416,000 will help Lincoln County upgrade emergency communications.

The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs’ Office of Emergency Communications is providing funding.

It’s part of a statewide effort to bring Next Generation 9-1-1 technology to local communities.

The upgrades should allow for faster response times, better accuracy, and enhanced emergency response capabilities.

“This grant marks a transformative milestone for Lincoln County,” said Tyler Verhasselt, Director of Emergency Management. “This upgrade will improve our emergency communication capabilities, ensuring that our residents receive the swift assistance they need in critical moments. By equipping our first responders with advanced technology, we are enhancing their ability to protect and serve effectively. We are dedicated to providing the highest level of service to our community and this grant brings us closer to our goal.”

Work is scheduled to begin in December and be finished by June of 2026.