One dead in Lincoln County UTV crash

WXPR | By John Burton
Published November 14, 2024 at 7:25 AM CST
Lincoln County Sheriff Facebook

One person died and another was severely hurt in a UTV crash in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to a UTV crash at 2:00 a.m. Wednesday in the Township of Scott.

The Sheriff’s Office says initial investigation suggests the UTV was headed south on Scott Road when it went out of control, hit the ditch and rolled.

The 32-year-old man driving died.

A 40-year-old passenger was thrown from the UTV and suffered serious injuries.

He was airlifted to a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

There have been more than 37 deadly ATV and UTV crashes reported in Wisconsin so far this year.

That’s up from 32 in all of 2023.
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
