One person dead, one injured in Highway 17 crash in Oneida County

Highway 17 north of Rhinelander has been closed most of this afternoon because of a deadly car crash.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office did not say when it would reopen, only that it will remain closed until the crash reconstruction is completed. The sheriff’s office says it will post to Facebook when it reopens.

Traffic is being detoured onto County Highway W.

Around 1:10 p.m. the Oneida County Sheriff's Office got a call about a two-car crash on Highway 17 in the Town of Pine Lake. It was just south of the intersection with Mud Lake Road.

The Sheriff’s Office says the initial investigation shows a car heading south on Highway 17 cross the centerline and crashed head-on into a car heading north.

The driver of the southbound car died in the crash.

The driver of the other car was injured and taken to Rhinelander Aspirus Hospital where they were later flown to Wausau for treatment.

Names have not been released.