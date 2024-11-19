Langlade County Sheriff's Office facing challenges filling positions

The Langlade County Sheriff's Office struggles with finding enough help.

They’re facing shortages in many positions.

Sheriff Mark Westen says the situation has been developing for several years.

He even had to turn to neighboring Marathon County for help.

Westen says keeping workers is tough, due to the challenges and hours the positions involve.

“We don’t ever shut down for anything, ever. We’re not unique in public safety that way, but we are unique to all the other positions in Langlade County that are being offered for general employment,” said Westen.

Westen says he’s gone to the Langlade County Administrator to talk about ways to make the positions more attractive to possible employees.

Westen also talked to Langlade County Board Supervisors at their 2025 budget hearing.

Budget talks are still ongoing, but he hopes they can get some help.

The department is currently hiring employees for multiple positions.