An Arbor Vitae man died in a crash in Oneida County.

71-year-old David Woods has been identified as the person killed in the wreck in the Town of Newbold.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says they got a report of a one-vehicle-crash on County J. at 3:15 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The vehicle had left the road and hit a tree.

Woods was declared dead at the scene after first aid attempts were unsuccessful.