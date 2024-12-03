Man accused in the death of an infant in Marathon County
The death of an infant in Marathon County leads to the arrest of a 27-year-old man who is accused of 1st-Degree Reckless Homicide.
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office got a report of an unresponsive three-month-old child at 10:44 a.m. the morning of November 20th in the Town of Norrie.
The child was taken to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead a couple of days later.
A criminal investigation was launched.
On November 27th, a probable cause hearing was held and the court set a $100-thousand-dollar cash bond for the suspect.
He will be back in court in February.
The name of the child is being withheld.