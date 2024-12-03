© 2024 WXPR
Man accused in the death of an infant in Marathon County

WXPR | By John Burton
Published December 3, 2024 at 6:47 AM CST
pixabay.com Activedia

The death of an infant in Marathon County leads to the arrest of a 27-year-old man who is accused of 1st-Degree Reckless Homicide.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office got a report of an unresponsive three-month-old child at 10:44 a.m. the morning of November 20th in the Town of Norrie.

The child was taken to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead a couple of days later.

A criminal investigation was launched.

On November 27th, a probable cause hearing was held and the court set a $100-thousand-dollar cash bond for the suspect.

He will be back in court in February.

The name of the child is being withheld.
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
