One killed in Oneida County crash

WXPR | By John Burton
Published December 9, 2024 at 6:55 AM CST
Oneida County Sheriff's Department Facebook

One person died in a single car crash in Oneida County Friday morning.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Highway 17 in Sugar Camp around 10:00 a.m.

It was near the intersection with Sunset Road.

Responders found the car had gone off the road and hit a tree.

The sheriff’s office said icy road conditions were a contributing factor in the crash.

A passenger was taken to Aspirus Hospital in Rhinelander where they were pronounced dead.

The driver was hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
