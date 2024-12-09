One killed in Oneida County crash
One person died in a single car crash in Oneida County Friday morning.
The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Highway 17 in Sugar Camp around 10:00 a.m.
It was near the intersection with Sunset Road.
Responders found the car had gone off the road and hit a tree.
The sheriff’s office said icy road conditions were a contributing factor in the crash.
A passenger was taken to Aspirus Hospital in Rhinelander where they were pronounced dead.
The driver was hurt.
The crash remains under investigation.