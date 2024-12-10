© 2024 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Man killed while working on equipment in Lincoln County

WXPR | By John Burton
Published December 10, 2024 at 8:02 AM CST
Lincoln County Sheriff Facebook

A man died in Lincoln County when he was crushed by a skid steer he was working on.

A 67-year-old Tripoli man was pinned between the boom and frame of the skid steer.

The man had been working on the equipment by himself on Friday.

He had used a front-end loader and a chain to lift the skid steer bucket to perform maintenance.

The chain failed and the victim was pinned between the boom and frame of the skid steer.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Tags
Local News Lincoln County SheriffWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
Up North Updates
* indicates required