Man killed while working on equipment in Lincoln County

A man died in Lincoln County when he was crushed by a skid steer he was working on.

A 67-year-old Tripoli man was pinned between the boom and frame of the skid steer.

The man had been working on the equipment by himself on Friday.

He had used a front-end loader and a chain to lift the skid steer bucket to perform maintenance.

The chain failed and the victim was pinned between the boom and frame of the skid steer.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.