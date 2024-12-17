© 2024 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Precautionary weight limits placed on a culvert and a bridge in Lincoln County

WXPR | By John Burton
Published December 17, 2024 at 7:01 AM CST
Pixabay

Heavy trucks will need to find a new route at a couple of locations in Lincoln County.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has posted a gross vehicle weight restriction of 40 tons on two structures.

One is a culvert over Barnes Creek on Highway 17 northeast of the city of Merrill.

The second is westernmost Wisconsin Highway 64 bridge over the Wisconsin River in the city of Merrill.

The postings mean vehicles over 80,000 pounds will need to find alternate routes around the culvert and the bridge.

Both structures are nearing the end of their service lives, and the weight restrictions are being placed as precautionary measures until they can be replaced.
Tags
Local News roadsLincoln CountyWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
Up North Updates
* indicates required