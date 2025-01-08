Wisconsin DOT considers roundabout for US 51 and Hwy K intersection

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is considering putting a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 51 and K in Oneida County.

It’s one of a couple safety improvements the WisDOT is asking public feedback on.

There will be a meeting Wednesday, January 22 at 5:00 p.m. at the Northwoods Community Elementary School in Harshaw.

People can learn about the project, ask questions, and provide input.

WisDOT says the goal is to reduce the number and severity of crashes at the intersection.

Some of the changes being considered include:

Constructing north- and southbound left-turn lanes and a northbound right-turn lane.

Constructing north- and southbound left-turn lanes; a northbound offset right-turn lane; and a raised median on the County K approach.

Constructing a multilane roundabout with two-lane approaches on north- and southbound US 51 and single-lane approaches on County K and Swamp Lake Road.

Construction currently is scheduled for 2027.

During construction, US 51 is expected to remain open to traffic, but traffic impacts will depend on the alternative selected.

For those unable to attend the meeting, visit the project’s design website. Comments on the proposed project are being accepted through Feb. 19, 2025, by: