Lac du Flambeau Tribe announces it will issue citations to people who trespass on Tribal roads

The Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa announced Friday it will start issuing citations for to people who trespass on Tribal roads.

This effects non-tribal members and takes effect immediately.

“Despite many good faith efforts to negotiate agreements with the Town of Lac du Flambeau, progress has been limited, leaving the Tribe with no choice but to enforce trespassing law on its land,” the tribe stated in a press release announcing the decision.

The decision comes two days after the Tribal Council decided not to put barricades up on four roads within the reservation that are at the center of an ongoing rights-of-way dispute.

The roads are tribal land but give access to private homes within the reservation.

The roads in the dispute are: East Ross Allen Lake Lane, Annie Sunn Lane, Center Sugarbush Lane, and Elsie Lake Lane.

Lac du Flambeau Tribal Public Relations Director Araia Breedlove told WXPR the citations will be issued by Tribal Police.

The roads are currently monitored by multiple video cameras at different angles. Police will also be patrolling the roads.

“Our priority is the safety of our community, upholding our sovereignty, and ensuring the integrity of our land,” Tribal President John Johnson Sr. said in a statement. “The tribe is not just some private landowner complaining of unauthorized access over its land. We are a sovereignty under the law and the tribe intends to exercise its rights under the law to cite for unauthorized trespass.”

The press release states people found in violation will face legal consequences under applicable law.

The tribe said the decision was not made lightly and it remains open to finding a "mutually respectful and equitable solution."

It recommends homeowners affected by this reach out to the Lac du Flambeau Town Board.

The town board directed its legal counsel to set up a meeting with the Department of Justice in February. The U.S. Government is suing the town on behalf of the tribe over the easements issue.