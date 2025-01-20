Two dead in Langlade County crash

Two people are dead and two more are injured after a Saturday morning crash in Langlade County.

It happened at the intersection of Highway 45 and Highway B in the Town of Elcho.

The Langlade County Sheriff's Department got a report of the crash at 5:55 Saturday morning.

Deputies investigating the crash found a vehicle travelling northbound on Highway 45 crossed the center line and stuck a southbound vehicle.

The operators of both vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers in the southbound vehicle were transported to Aspirus Langlade Hospital.

The Wisconsin State Patrol Crash Reconstruction Unit has been asked to help with the investigation.